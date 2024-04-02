Canadian Theatre's Triumphant Trio: Premieres in Montreal, Toronto, Halifax Spotlight National Talent

This week marks a significant moment for Canadian theatre with the premiere of three anticipated plays in Montreal, Toronto, and Halifax, showcasing the breadth and depth of national talent. In Montreal, Marie Farsi breathes new life into André Alexis's Giller Prize-winning novel Fifteen Dogs, with a unique twist that relocates the canine characters to Montreal. Toronto witnesses Christine Quintana's El Terremoto, a dramatic comedy that delves into the lives of the Jurado sisters post-earthquake. Meanwhile, Halifax hosts Hannah Moscovitch's Red Like Fruit, a poignant exploration of women's stories through the lens of a female journalist and a man with a compelling life story.