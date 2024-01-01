en English
Canada

Canadian Telecoms Partner with Satellite Operators to Boost Connectivity

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Canadian Telecoms Partner with Satellite Operators to Boost Connectivity

In a landmark move set to redefine the telecommunications landscape, Canadian wireless carriers are entering into strategic partnerships with satellite operators to provide direct-to-device services. This new approach aims to bridge the gap in connectivity, particularly in remote and rural regions where conventional cellular networks have limited reach. The initiative is anticipated to revolutionize communication across Canada, offering an array of benefits including improved emergency response, broader access to broadband services, and bolstered support for IoT applications.

Bringing Connectivity to the Forefront

Leading the charge are Telus and Rogers Communications, both of whom have successfully conducted satellite-to-mobile phone tests and are gearing up to launch the service in 2024. However, each carrier is adopting a different strategy. Telus has partnered with Canadian satellite operator TerreStar Solutions Inc., utilizing a spectrum already earmarked for satellite use. Rogers, on the other hand, has joined forces with SpaceX and Lynk Global, using radio waves set aside for terrestrial use in space.

(Read Also: Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship)

Revolutionizing the Satellite Phone Market

The direct-to-device service is projected to disrupt the traditional satellite phone market by connecting everyday smartphones straight to satellites. The unique proposition is the elimination of coverage dead zones, thereby enhancing public safety and rendering proprietary satellite handsets obsolete. However, it’s important to note that this service is intended to complement, not replace, terrestrial cellular networks. The pricing details for this novel service are yet to be announced.

(Read Also: Canada’s Triumph over Germany in World Juniors 2024: A Celebrini Show)

Expanding Horizons with Satellite Messaging

Adding another dimension to this innovative shift, Qualcomm Inc has teamed up with Iridium Communications Inc to offer satellite-based messaging services on premium smartphones running the Google Android operating system. This development comes hot on the heels of Apple Inc’s similar feature for the iPhone 14 model. The Snapdragon Satellite service, set to become available in select regions from the second half of 2023, will extend to other devices such as laptops, vehicles, and tablets. Messages sent via this service will reach Iridium’s satellite network, thereby facilitating communication with recipients or emergency services.

In conclusion, the partnerships between Canadian wireless carriers and satellite operators are emblematic of an evolving telecommunications industry. The integration of diverse technologies to address the multifaceted needs of subscribers is fast becoming the new norm, signaling a future where seamless connectivity is not just a dream but a reality.

