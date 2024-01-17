Canadian Student Rea Klar Shines at Global Peace Summit

Rea Klar, a student from Williams Lake, Canada, was selected as one of eleven delegates from around the globe to attend the 3rd Global Peace Summit held at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. The three-day event, which took place from January 10 to 12, 2024, assembled young leaders from diverse backgrounds to engage in essential dialogues and contribute to shaping a more peaceful future.

Selection and Representation

From a pool of 350 applicants, Klar, a current student at Trinity Western University (TWU) and a 2020 graduate of Cariboo Adventist Academy, was chosen alongside two other TWU students. Representing both Canada and the Punjabi community, Klar expressed a deep sense of pride and responsibility. The selection provided her with a unique platform to share her vision and learn from other international young leaders.

The Summit Experience

At the summit, Klar had the opportunity to interact with global young leaders and listen to guest speakers who shared profound experiences of human suffering and resilience. Klar's highlight of the summit was presenting a Global Peace Prize to Cambodian-American human rights activist Loung Ung, a recognition for her relentless efforts in promoting peace and human rights. Klar's engagement at the summit also included a video interview where she articulated her perspectives on peace and youth leadership.

Future Vision

Born to Indian immigrants in Canada, Klar has always been inspired by the cultural contrasts she observed between her two homes. She aims to leverage her education in biology and psychology to provide accessible healthcare in India, with a focus on delivering eye care to underprivileged populations. The summit reinforced her belief in the crucial role of young people in addressing global challenges and the unique influence of their culturally connected generation. Klar emphasized the responsibility of the privileged to assist those in adversity and encouraged young people to be proactive in making a difference.