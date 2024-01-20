Canadian Streaming Landscape Grows with Fresh Content and Services

Canada's streaming scenario is burgeoning with a slew of fresh content on multiple platforms. The latest offerings are as diverse as they are entertaining, enhancing the Canadian digital entertainment landscape. Among the most recent additions is 'Late Bloomer', a comedy series from Canadian YouTuber Jus Reign, born Jasmeet Dutta, portraying his struggle to balance personal ambitions with familial and communal obligations.

Canadian Streaming Services Boost Content

Another intriguing offering comes in the form of 'Stream On the Roam', a series that documents Jason Momoa's exploits as he journeys across the United States. Meanwhile, Crave, a leading Canadian streaming platform, is adjusting to a higher price bracket. Its ad-free premium service now costs $22 monthly but also provides less pricey subscription options. The platform is also diversifying its content with a fresh array of films and series, which includes a locked-room mystery set on a cruise ship.

Disney+ and Netflix Canada Introduce New Shows

Disney+ is introducing its subscriptions with a variety of advertising options and prices, and is set to debut a documentary based on the chilling 'real-life Gone Girl' case. Netflix Canada, on the other hand, is showcasing a heartfelt show about single individuals with autism, tracing their journey towards finding love.

Prime Video and Telus Stream+ Offerings

Prime Video, part of the Amazon Prime membership, continues to expand its collection. All these services are emphasizing Canadian connections, either through production, casting, or filming locations. The Telus Stream+ bundle has been revamped to include Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video in one package for mobile phone customers. The bundle, offered in two tiers, aims to reduce the monthly streaming subscription costs for Canadians who subscribe to these services separately.

The first tier combines ad-supported Netflix and Disney+ plans with Prime Video for CAN $20 per month. The premium package, devoid of advertisements, is available for CAN $38 per month and includes a complete Amazon Prime membership. This strategic move by Telus is designed to make high-quality streaming services more affordable and accessible to Canadians.