Business

Canadian Stocks Begin 2024 with a Dip; Primo Water Corp Bucks the Trend

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Canadian Stocks Begin 2024 with a Dip; Primo Water Corp Bucks the Trend

January 3, 2024, marked a bearish trend for Canadian stocks on the first trading day of the year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped by 86 points or 0.4%, closing at 20,872. This downturn came as a surprise in light of the index’s impressive 8.1% gain in 2023. The current investor sentiment is tinged with caution, ahead of key economic announcements, including the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes.

Energy Stocks Shine Amid Market Downturn

Notwithstanding the bearish trend, energy stocks displayed an upswing, bolstered by overnight increases in crude oil and natural gas prices. However, this surge was offset by declines in the healthcare, technology, and real estate sectors in which investors took profits.

Primo Water Corporation: A Beacon of Hope

One of the few winners in the day’s trade was Primo Water Corporation. The company’s shares rose by 2.6%, reaching $20.48 per share. This followed their announcement of the sale of a significant part of their international business for US$575 million. This strategic move is designed to realign the company’s focus on its North American operations, reduce debt, and enhance shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

Primo also introduced Robbert Rietbroek as the new CEO and board member. The past six months have witnessed a 23.4% surge in Primo’s stock, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.

Market Activity and Future Indications

The most active stocks in terms of daily trade volume included TD Bank, TC Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Early trading indicators suggest a lower opening for the main TSX index, influenced by declines in commodity prices such as crude oil and base metals.

Canadian investors now have their eyes set on U.S. economic data, including the Fed’s minutes, job openings, and manufacturing figures. These factors are likely to play a crucial role in determining the direction of TSX stocks in the coming days.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

