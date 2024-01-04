en English
Business

Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s main stock market, has begun to hint at a potential bull market with an 11.95% increase from its October 2023 levels. Despite this upward trend, not all stocks are sharing in the resurgence; most notably, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) remains a staggering 75.39% below its pre-pandemic value. This disparity highlights the challenging landscape experienced by the cinema industry in recent times.

The Struggles and Optimism of the Cinema Industry

The industry has been grappling with the dual threats of the pandemic and the rise of streaming services. However, there were glimmers of hope in 2023. The ‘Barbenheimer weekend’, featuring the releases of ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’, achieved significant box office success. This surge in cinema attendance provided a much-needed boost for an industry on the back foot. The Hollywood writer strikes have certainly added to the challenges, but a resolution could pave the way for a more optimistic outlook in 2024.

Cineplex’s Performance Amid Challenges

Despite the hurdles, Cineplex has shown signs of recovery. The company’s sales increased by 33.7% in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, and attendance grew by 32.7%. This improvement resulted in a net income of $176 million, a substantial turnaround from the $10 million loss sustained in the previous year. Cineplex continues to hold a dominant market share in Canada, and the company is diversifying its revenue streams through food service and amusement businesses.

Cineplex Stock: A Potential Investment Choice?

While the cinema industry shows signs of improvement, it may still be premature to consider Cineplex stock as a top investment choice for portfolios. The company’s stock remains significantly below its pre-pandemic value, even though the S&P/TSX Composite Index has begun to recover. The industry’s future is uncertain, with disruptions such as the Hollywood writer strikes and the continued rise of streaming services posing potential challenges. Nonetheless, Cineplex’s recovery, as indicated by its increased sales and attendance, suggests that the company may yet weather the storm and emerge stronger.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

