Canadian Space Agency Launches Internships for Indigenous Students to Increase Workforce Diversity

In an endeavor to enhance diversity within its ranks, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is launching focused internships aimed at Indigenous students. The initiative, forming part of the agency’s summer 2024 recruitment campaign, seeks to amplify Indigenous voices within the CSA and the broader Canadian space sector. The move is in response to the current low representation of Indigenous employees within CSA, standing at a mere 2% of the total workforce. The goal is to double this figure, aligning it more closely with the Indigenous representation in the Canadian population, which is approximately 5%.

Internships: A Gateway to Space Exploration

Ruth Ann Chicoine, the agency’s director of technology and science development, underscores the crucial role of Indigenous inclusion in the CSA. She believes that it is essential for Canada to continue leading in space exploration and maintain its global standing. The internships offer hands-on experience across a spectrum of fields such as engineering, science, and administration. The primary locations for these internships include Longueuil, Ottawa, and Gatineau, with the flexibility of remote work options also available.

Eligibility and Application Details

The eligibility criteria for these coveted internships require candidates to be registered as full-time students at a post-secondary institution. Moreover, they must meet the minimum age requirement for the work province or territory. Applications for the summer 2024 session close on January 22, 2024.

Incentivizing Indigenous Youth for Space Careers

Through this recruitment initiative, the CSA aims to inspire Indigenous high school students, encouraging them to pursue higher education and consider a wide range of career opportunities available in the space sector. CSA’s efforts to incorporate Indigenous perspectives in space-related activities serve as a beacon of hope for Indigenous youth. It opens a gateway for them to explore exciting careers in space, whether within the CSA or the expansive Canadian space industry. In this sense, the CSA is not only fostering workforce diversity but also paving the way for a more inclusive future in space exploration.