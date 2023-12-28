en English
Canada

Canadian Ski Resorts Battle Climate Change Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:49 am EST
Canadian Ski Resorts Battle Climate Change Challenges

Canadian ski resorts are grappling with the repercussions of climate change as warmer weather patterns complicate operations during the bustling holiday week. Resorts such as Blue Mountain in Ontario, Mont Tremblant in Quebec, and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia are facing diminished ski run availability, forcing them to adapt their strategies to offer a consistent winter tourism experience.

Adapting to Climate Change

Blue Mountain, with only one of its eleven runs open, is relying on a multi-year investment in snowmaking technology. The resort’s snowmaking team is on standby 24/7, prepared to seize any snowmaking opportunities. Despite the limited runs, the resort is focused on maximizing the use of its terrain and ensuring visitors can still enjoy their winter getaway.

Similarly, Mont Tremblant, despite having all lifts operational, is grappling with half-open runs. The situation is echoed in Whistler Blackcomb, where 18 of the 27 lifts are operational amidst early-season challenges. The resort aims to expand skiable terrain to 58% of the total, prepared to produce more snow as required.

Varied Resort Conditions

While some resorts are experiencing a slow start, Alberta’s Lake Louise Ski Resort is an exception. The resort reports all lifts and 131 runs open, following a fresh snowfall over the past week. In contrast, Apex Mountain Resort is witnessing a sluggish start compared to the previous year when all runs were open early in the season.

Weather Impact on Skiing Experience

Alberta’s Castle Mountain Resort recently opened two lifts, Blue (Sundance) and Red (Tamarack), despite experiencing below-average snowfall. The lack of snow has resulted in more challenging trail conditions, encouraging only advanced and expert level skiers to attempt the main mountain terrain. Cat skiing terrain is open, albeit with some challenging conditions. The resort officials have also warned visitors about potential hazards due to early-season conditions, urging skiers to be cautious of their speed.

Weather-induced challenges have led to long lineups and delays at Whistler Blackcomb, a popular winter sports destination. Overnight freezing temperatures caused ice buildup on the lifts, resulting in safety concerns and longer than usual lineups. Despite the slow start to the season, Whistler Blackcomb remains optimistic, with recent snowfall in the higher regions of the resort.

In conclusion, Canadian ski resorts are navigating the impacts of climate change, with varying degrees of success. From investing in snow-making technology to diversifying their offerings, these resorts are demonstrating resilience in the face of environmental and economic challenges. As the season progresses, they remain hopeful for more favorable conditions and a robust ski season.

Canada Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

