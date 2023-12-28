Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Canadian scientist and former paramedic, Steven Theriault, is pioneering a new frontier in the battle against antibiotic resistance through his biotech company, Cytophage. Armed with a PhD in molecular genetics and virology, he is leading the charge in the development of bacteriophages, viruses engineered to target and exterminate specific bacteria. The potential of this technology could revolutionize the treatment of drug-resistant infections, offering a potent alternative or complement to traditional antibiotics.

The Resurgence of Phages

Phages, discovered in 1915 and previously used to combat diseases like cholera, have been overshadowed by the rise of antibiotics. However, with the escalating threat of antibiotic resistance, identified by the World Health Organization as a chief global health concern, Theriault’s work to bring phages back to the forefront of medical science is both timely and crucial. His engineered phages are capable of attacking a variety of bacteria, providing a beacon of hope in the global health crisis.

FarmPhage: A Victory against E. coli and Salmonella

The fruits of Theriault’s research are embodied in FarmPhage, a product demonstrated to significantly enhance the survival rates and health of chickens affected by E. coli and salmonella. The success of FarmPhage not only highlights the potential of bacteriophages in the medical field but also underscores their potential application in the agricultural industry, where antibiotic resistance is a growing concern.

Regulatory Roadblocks in Canada

Despite the promising results, Theriault faces significant regulatory hurdles in his home country, Canada. The existing system, designed for chemical drugs, is ill-suited to accommodate new therapies like bacteriophages, which are live organisms. Requirements such as conducting extensive field trials involving the eventual slaughter of animals are seen as outdated and inappropriate for groundbreaking treatments like FarmPhage. As a result, Theriault is seeking approval in the United States and exploring other markets like the European Union and Australia, where regulations are more amenable to such innovative technologies. The experience of Cytophage echoes the concerns of other Canadian biotech companies who view their country’s rigid regulatory system as a barrier to the development and approval of novel antimicrobial products.