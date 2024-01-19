Canadian Retail Spending Rebounds in December Following November Dip

After a dip in November, Canadian consumers ramped up their retail spending in December 2020, marking the most substantial climb since April of that year. The advance estimate released by Statistics Canada showed a 0.8 percent increase in retail receipts for December, in stark contrast to November's 0.2 percent drop, which confounded the median estimate of a stable reading in a Bloomberg survey.

Advertisment

November's Drop and December's Rebound

The slump in sales during November spanned across four of the nine subsectors. The only exception was motor vehicle and parts dealers, which noted growth for the third consecutive month. Excluding automobiles, retail sales dropped by 0.5 percent, deeper than the anticipated 0.1 percent decline.

Core retail sales, which leaves out gas stations and car dealers, fell by 0.6 percent. This fall can be attributed mainly to lower sales at supermarkets, grocery retailers, and liquor stores. This data points towards a persisting weakness in consumer spending amidst rising interest rates and upcoming mortgage renewals for many Canadians in the coming year.

Advertisment

Provincial Retail Sales

In November, retail sales decreased in five provinces. Quebec bore the brunt of the reduction, with a drop of 1.4 percent, while Montreal experienced a 0.9 percent decline. The December estimate was based on responses from 49.4 percent of the companies surveyed, with detailed figures not being provided.

Implications for Policy Rates

The retail data, along with accelerating core inflation and lackluster job gains in December, suggest that the Bank of Canada may keep its policy rates at five percent in the following week. The retail data is also the last significant indicator before the release of the gross domestic product for the last quarter of 2023 and will likely influence the central bank's upcoming rate decision.