Canada

Canadian Pride Organization’s President Charged with Child-Sex Crimes

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
The president of a Canadian Pride organization has been charged with serious child-sex crimes involving minors under the age of 16. The B.C. Prosecution Service, responsible for overseeing the legal proceedings in the province of British Columbia, confirmed these charges. The individual under scrutiny, whose name was later revealed to be Sean Gravells, is facing allegations that have sent shockwaves through the community and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

Alleged Crimes and Community Response

Sean Gravells, the former president of the North Peace Pride Society (NPPS), has been arrested and accused of multiple sex crimes against children. Charges include molestation, sexual interference, and possession and distribution of child pornography. The alleged offences took place in or near Fort St. John, B.C., where the NPPS is based. The organization has since removed Gravells’ biography from its website. It has also been revealed that the organization has hosted events for minors recently, raising further concerns within the community.

Impact on the Pride Organization

The Pride organization, typically involved in advocating for the rights and visibility of LGBTQ+ individuals, is currently facing significant scrutiny due to the actions of its president. Gravells served as board president for the NPPS since 2018, but in response to the severity of the charges, the society has removed him from the role. The NPPS has reiterated its commitment to community values and safety, vowing to subject all board members to criminal record checks in the future.

Implications for Safeguarding Measures

This case is bringing attention to the need for rigorous safeguarding measures within organizations that work with vulnerable populations, including children. While Gravells was not in direct contact with children through his role, the revelation of these charges underscores the importance of stringent checks for all individuals in positions of power, especially in organizations hosting events for minors. The legal process is ongoing, and further developments in the case will be closely watched by the community and beyond.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

