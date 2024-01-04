en English
Business

Canadian Premium Sand Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Controversy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Canadian Premium Sand Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Controversy

Glenn Leroux, the president and CEO of Canadian Premium Sand Inc., has voiced concern over the obstacles his company is encountering in securing funding for a Manitoba silica sand mine. The difficulties are primarily due to the confusion with a contentious project by another company, Sio Silica.

Canadian Premium Sand’s Project

Canadian Premium Sand has plans to quarry near Hollow Water First Nation and utilize the sand to manufacture solar panel glass in Selkirk. The company has successfully obtained environmental act licenses for both the plant and the extraction site. Additionally, it has signed a participation agreement with the local community, which includes measures to protect the environment.

The Impact of Negative Press

However, Canadian Premium Sand’s fundraising efforts have been hampered by the negative press associated with Sio Silica, which has been embroiled in contentious public hearings and municipal council meetings due to potential risks to drinking water.

The $900-Million Project

The company aims to initiate a $900-million project to mine sand from an open pit and manufacture solar glass. This project has the potential to create 270 jobs and generate significant revenue. Leroux pointed out the challenges that Canadian renewable energy businesses face, such as competition with U.S. incentives. He stressed the need for Canada to develop its own projects to prevent selling raw materials to other countries.

He also highlighted the possibility of producing solar glass with a lower carbon footprint in Manitoba and the region’s advantages, such as affordable electricity and a strategic transportation hub. Canadian Premium Sand is in touch with government officials and economic development bureaucrats to seek support, underlining its professional conduct as a publicly traded company.

Business Canada Energy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

