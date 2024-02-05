Canadian Pension Funds Urged to Boost Investment in Domestic Resource Sector

Canadian industry leaders, Frank Giustra, CEO of Fiore Group, and Pierre Lassonde, chair emeritus of Franco Nevada Corp, have raised the alarm about Canada's shrinking footprint in the global mining industry. They advocate for a greater focus on domestic investments by Canadian pension funds, particularly in the resource sector. Over the past two decades, Canada has witnessed the exodus of significant mining firms and their associated talent to multinational companies.

The Imperative of Critical Minerals

Given the rapidly evolving landscape of green energy transition, critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, uranium, graphite, rare-earth elements, and low-carbon emission metallurgical coal are more important than ever. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that an investment between US$360-billion to US$450-billion will be required globally over the next decade to achieve a net-zero energy transition by 2050. However, the current global investment in these resources falls short of this target.

National Security and Resource Nationalism

With the rise of resource nationalism and the balkanization of supply chains, securing access to critical minerals has transformed into an issue of national security. Despite being rich in these minerals and a leader in mining expertise, Canada has been conspicuously absent from strategic investments and international negotiations in this arena.

Canadian Pension Funds and Domestic Investment

Known as the Maple 8, Canadian pension funds represent a whopping 35 per cent of all Canadian savings. However, their investments in Canadian public companies have plummeted from 28 per cent in 2000 to less than 3 per cent today. Alarmingly, they have more invested in China than in Canadian equities. Both Giustra and Lassonde believe that by increasing investments in Canada's resource sector, the country can compete globally and support the development of junior resource companies, which are crucial for future mineral needs.

They stress that Canada needs to be proactive and invest in its own natural resources to ensure economic growth and fortify national security. This is a clarion call for the Maple 8 to redirect their investments towards the Canadian resource sector, enabling the country to regain its foothold in the global mining industry and secure its future in the green energy transition.