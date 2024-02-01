Canadian Pediatric Groups Advocate for Transgender Youth Healthcare

In a reaffirmation of their commitment to the welfare of transgender and gender-diverse youth, Children's Healthcare Canada and the Pediatric Chairs of Canada have underscored the importance of evidence-based gender-affirming care. Advocating for the right to private healthcare decisions, these organizations assert that such choices should be made exclusively between individuals and their healthcare providers, away from public scrutiny and political interference.

Elevating the Importance of Gender Identity

Both organizations recognize gender identity as a key aspect of a young person's self-concept. They emphasize that this crucial part of identity formation begins in early childhood and continues to evolve throughout adolescence. Respecting gender diversity, they argue, is an essential acknowledgement of the broad spectrum of human diversity.

What Is Gender-Affirming Care?

Gender-affirming care, as defined by these institutions, encompasses social, psychological, and medical support that validates and supports an individual's gender identity. This approach to care is highly specialized, individualized, and sensitive to the unique needs of each patient.

Confidentiality, Advocacy, and Comprehensive Services

Member institutions of Children's Healthcare Canada and the Pediatric Chairs of Canada are dedicated to maintaining confidentiality in patient-provider relationships. They ensure that all children and youth, especially those seeking gender-affirming care, are provided with comprehensive and evidence-based services. These organizations continue to be vocal advocates for the acceptance, understanding, and supportive care of all youth in Canada, particularly those who are transgender or gender diverse.