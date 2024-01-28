Canadian-Palestinian Journalist Missing in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a turn of events that has sent ripples through the international community, Mansour Shouman, a Canadian-Palestinian citizen journalist, has been reported missing in the tumultuous conflict zone of Gaza. A member of his support team, Zaheera Soomar, last contacted him on Sunday when he was documenting humanitarian efforts amid the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Shouman was last seen at the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, from where he was believed to be traveling to Rafah. This development has sparked concern and worry among his supporters and fellow journalists. Shouman's whereabouts are currently unknown, leaving many to worry about his safety and well-being in the volatile region.

Allegations of IDF Involvement

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Soomar has received information from three eyewitnesses that Shouman was taken by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on his way to Rafah on Tuesday. However, these allegations have not been confirmed. The IDF, known for their strict protocols and operations in the region, have yet to comment on the matter.

This incident has rekindled concerns about the safety of journalists in conflict zones. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has recorded the deaths of 97 journalists and media workers in Gaza since the outbreak of hostilities.