Canadian Outfielder Michael Saunders: A Journey from the Field to the Wall of Excellence

There is an air of humble grandeur as Michael Saunders, a former Canadian outfielder, has his name etched on Baseball Canada’s Wall of Excellence. The event, a highlight of Baseball Canada’s annual awards banquet and fundraiser, is a testament to Saunders’ remarkable contributions to the sport, both within the national boundary and beyond.

A Career Spanning Sixteen Years

With a professional career that spanned 16 years, Saunders has left an indelible mark on the sport. His journey, from the Little League World Series, to the MLB All Star Game as a Blue Jay, and finally as a clubhouse leader for Canada’s major league team, is a narrative of perseverance and determination. Saunders’ humility and honor upon receiving the accolade resonate deeply. He now shares the wall with esteemed Canadian baseball players such as Larry Walker, Russell Martin, and Justin Morneau.

A Stellar Performance on the Global Stage

Saunders’ standout performance was at the 2013 World Baseball Classic, where he earned MVP honors in Canada’s pool and was named to the all-tournament team. His prowess on the field shone brightly against the backdrop of a global stage, further augmenting his legacy.

Triumph Over Adversity

Saunders’ MLB career was not without its challenges. A significant knee injury in 2015 threatened his career, yet he refused to allow adversity to dim his spirit. His strong comeback in 2016, which led to his All-Star selection, is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Respect and Admiration from Peers

Current players, including Cal Quantrill and the Naylor brothers, have voiced their respect for Saunders, citing him as a model for aspiring Canadian athletes. Greg Hamilton, the director of national teams, lauded Saunders for his achievements, including his leadership qualities and All-Star Game appearance.

An Ongoing Contribution to Baseball

Post-retirement, Saunders continues to contribute to the sport, coaching in the Atlanta Braves system. His commitment to Baseball Canada remains unwavering, a testament to his love for the sport and the community it fosters.