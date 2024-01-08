Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute

On the cusp of 2024, the Angus Reid Institute has released a poll surveying the optimism of Canadians as they venture into the New Year. The survey, conducted from December 15 to 19, 2023, included the responses of 1,516 adult Canadians, providing an insight into their hopes and apprehensions for the coming year.

Canadians’ Outlook for 2024

According to the poll, a plurality of 44% of Canadians are hopeful that the year will bring more good than bad, while 40% anticipate an average year. However, a minority of 17% are less optimistic, expecting a more challenging year ahead.

Regional Differences in Optimism

Interestingly, the survey revealed regional differences in attitudes. Atlantic Canada exhibited the highest level of pessimism, with 25% of respondents anticipating more bad than good. On the other hand, Saskatchewan stood out with the highest optimism, with 52% of its residents expecting positive outcomes for the year.

Hope for Personal Improvements

Canadians are also hopeful about personal improvements in 2024. When it comes to physical health, 46% are optimistic about seeing improvements. Optimism also extends to the overall quality of life and mental health, with 41% and 39% of respondents expecting improvements, respectively.

Concerns for the Future

Despite these hopeful outlooks, concerns remain. Twenty percent anticipate increased stress levels, and 19% are worried about their financial situation deteriorating in 2024. Notably, younger Canadians under 35 are more concerned about rising stress levels compared to those over 54. The poll also revealed that individuals in higher income households are more optimistic about their personal finances, stress levels, physical health, and mental health compared to those in lower income brackets.

The survey serves as a barometer of the public sentiment as we step into 2024, capturing the hopes, fears, and expectations of Canadians. With a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20, the findings provide a snapshot of the collective Canadian outlook for the coming year.