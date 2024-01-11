en English
Canada

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Approves Controversial Waste Facility

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Approves Controversial Waste Facility

In a move that has sparked controversy, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has given the green light for the construction of a nuclear waste facility at the Chalk River Laboratories site near the Ottawa River. The decision, despite staunch opposition from First Nations and environmental advocates, has set the stage for a legal tussle.

The Chalk River Laboratories Site

The Chalk River Laboratories, a prominent site used for testing nuclear technology, nestles in Deep River, Ontario, about 180 kilometers from Ottawa. The facility is within a kilometer of the Ottawa River, a geographical proximity that has triggered concerns about potential contamination. More importantly, the site lies on the traditional, unclaimed land of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people, prompting criticism about violation of Indigenous rights.

The Controversial Decision

The CNSC’s approval of the facility, expected to have an operational life of 50 years and store up to one million cubic meters of low-level radioactive waste, has ruffled feathers. The Kebaowek First Nation, among others, is mulling a judicial review of the decision, which they argue flouts the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. According to the Declaration, free, prior, and informed consent must be obtained for development on Indigenous land – a requirement that critics claim has been overlooked in this case.

The Environmental Concerns

Despite the CNSC’s conclusion that the project is unlikely to have significant adverse environmental effects, critics argue otherwise. They contend that the facility will trigger deforestation, endanger wildlife, and risk contaminating the Ottawa River with radioactive materials. The Canadian Environmental Law Association has also voiced its disappointment with the decision, underlining concerns about potential radioactive leaks.

The environmental assessment process, initiated by the CNSC in 2016, has been termed culturally irrelevant by First Nations. In June, they released their own report spotlighting the lack of consultation and the history of land cession in the area.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

