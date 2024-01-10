en English
Canadian NGOs Rally for ICJ Support on Gaza War Crimes Probe

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Canadian NGOs Rally for ICJ Support on Gaza War Crimes Probe

In a move that underscores the breadth of concern within Canada’s civil society, a coalition of 250 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have unified in their call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in investigating allegations of war crimes by Israel in Gaza. This collective effort is spearheaded by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), reflecting the determination of Canadian civil society groups and community organizations to influence Canada’s foreign policy.

The Catalyst for Action

The letter, a resounding appeal for justice and accountability, was issued in the aftermath of five countries – South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti – lodging a formal request for the ICJ to delve into the allegations against Israel. The signatories of the letter stand in solidarity with this international call for justice, urging Canada to align itself with these nations in their quest for accountability surrounding the situation in Gaza.

An Appeal for Justice

The letter issued by the NCCM and the coalition of NGOs calls for an impartial investigation into the alleged war crimes committed in Gaza. The organizations emphasize the need for Canada to recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ in this matter. Highlighting the civilian casualties and the urgent need for accountability, the letter underscores the ICJ’s role in holding states accountable according to international law.

In Pursuit of Accountability

The Canadian NGOs’ open letter to Trudeau is a significant step in placing the spotlight on the importance of accountability and the rule of law. It represents a civil society’s collective push for their nation to take a stand on an issue of global significance. By urging Trudeau to support the ICJ’s proceedings, these organizations are challenging Canada to uphold the principles of justice and accountability on the international stage.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

