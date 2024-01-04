Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case

On a chilling day in June 2021, Nathaniel Veltman, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, plowed his pickup truck into the Afzaal family as they took an evening stroll in London, Canada. The deliberate attack claimed the lives of four family members and left a nine-year-old boy grievously injured. The motive? They were Muslims. This act of violence, which has convulsed the Canadian Muslim community, is back in the courts for sentencing hearings.

Community in Mourning, Fear, and Defiance

Faisal Joseph, a London lawyer and devout Muslim who has become a spokesperson for the community, vividly described the aftermath of the attack. The fear, the grief, the outrage, and the resilience that emerged as the shockwaves of the attack reverberated through the Muslim community. The collective trauma has been profound, inciting fears of racism and bigotry that continue to linger.

Veltman’s Conviction and Unprecedented Victim Impact Statements

Veltman was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. In an unprecedented move, the first phase of the sentencing hearing will include the reading of 70 victim impact statements. These statements serve as a testament to the deep loss experienced by the Pakistani-Canadian family and the broader Muslim community. They also articulate the palpable fear of enduring Islamophobia and xenophobia.

Seeking Justice in the Face of Hate

As Veltman awaits his sentence—an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years—members of the Muslim community and advocates are calling for his actions to be designated as domestic terrorism. This call to action underscores the seriousness of the hate crime and the desperate need for societal change. The sentencing hearing, which begins on January 23, 2024, will not only decide Veltman’s fate but also set a precedent for how the legal system in Canada responds to hate crimes.