Business

Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index Reflects Rising Optimism in January 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index Reflects Rising Optimism in January 2024

Canadian households are expressing a cautious optimism about their economic prospects as we begin 2024, according to the latest Maru Household Outlook Index (MHOI). The January report indicates an upward shift in the index, which now stands at 86, a slight rise from the previous month’s 84. This level of optimism is reminiscent of the sentiments expressed during the summer period, implying a buoyant economic outlook among Canadians.

Favourable Trends in Significant Purchases

One of the key factors contributing to the rise in the MHOI is the readiness of Canadians to make significant purchases. The index reported a 1% increase in individuals considering buying big-ticket items such as cars or furniture. Now, 18% of respondents are likely to make such purchases, reflecting a growing consumer confidence in the economy.

A Rise in Retirement Preparations

Another positive trend observed in the report is a 2% rise in the number of people saving for retirement. The percentage now stands at 51%, demonstrating a greater awareness and initiative among Canadians towards their future financial security.

Improving Financial Conditions

The index also recorded an overall betterment in financial conditions among Canadians. The percentage of respondents who feel their financial situation has worsened since the previous month has dropped to 25% from 28%, suggesting a mild recovery or stabilization in personal finances.

Strong Future Expectations

Optimism extends to future expectations as well. A notable 38% of respondents believe in economic improvement soon, confirming the positive outlook held by Canadians. Additionally, 70% of those surveyed are feeling positive about their personal prospects in 2024, while 48% have a favourable outlook on the national economy.

The January 2024 Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index paints a picture of cautious optimism among Canadians as they navigate the economic landscape. With an increase in significant purchases, a rise in retirement savings, and a decline in those feeling financially worse off, the indication is of a subtly strengthening economy, buoyed by a positive future expectation.

Business Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

