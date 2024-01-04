Canadian Market Sees Resurgence in Corporate Borrowing and Stock Sales

Investor confidence in the Canadian market is burgeoning, buoyed by the expectation that interest rates have likely reached their acme. The resulting resurgence in corporate borrowing and stock sales reflects this optimism. According to Refinitiv data, public debt markets in Canada witnessed a 41% surge in corporate borrowing in 2023, amassing a total of $68.9 billion, which slightly surpasses the 10-year average.

Resurgence in Stock Sales

Stock sales also experienced an uptick, with $17.8 billion raised – a marked 37% improvement from the previous year. However, this figure still lags behind the 10-year average. The bullish sentiment is mirrored in the outlook of industry stalwarts like Peter Miller of the Bank of Montreal and Patrick MacDonald of RBC Capital Markets. Both reported a significant rebound in equity valuations and corporate bond market activity, respectively.

Major Bond Deals of 2023

Notably, CN Rail and Rogers Communications executed significant bond deals in 2023. Yet, a 27% decline in merger and acquisition activities from 2022 was also observed. This can be attributed, in part, to a decelerated pace in deal-making. According to Scott Foster of Alvarez & Marsal’s global transaction advisory group in Toronto, a slew of deals remained unclosed by year-end, indicating a return to a more deliberate pre-2020 deal-making cadence.

Anticipated Pickup in Transactions in 2024

Despite the slowdown, predictions for 2024 are optimistic. Private equity firms are expected to drive a resurgence in transactions, given the mounting pressure to allocate capital raised in previous years. This rekindled focus on growth among Canadian business leaders points towards a potentially more robust year for corporate financial activities in 2024.