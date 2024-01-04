en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canadian Market Sees Resurgence in Corporate Borrowing and Stock Sales

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Canadian Market Sees Resurgence in Corporate Borrowing and Stock Sales

Investor confidence in the Canadian market is burgeoning, buoyed by the expectation that interest rates have likely reached their acme. The resulting resurgence in corporate borrowing and stock sales reflects this optimism. According to Refinitiv data, public debt markets in Canada witnessed a 41% surge in corporate borrowing in 2023, amassing a total of $68.9 billion, which slightly surpasses the 10-year average.

Resurgence in Stock Sales

Stock sales also experienced an uptick, with $17.8 billion raised – a marked 37% improvement from the previous year. However, this figure still lags behind the 10-year average. The bullish sentiment is mirrored in the outlook of industry stalwarts like Peter Miller of the Bank of Montreal and Patrick MacDonald of RBC Capital Markets. Both reported a significant rebound in equity valuations and corporate bond market activity, respectively.

Major Bond Deals of 2023

Notably, CN Rail and Rogers Communications executed significant bond deals in 2023. Yet, a 27% decline in merger and acquisition activities from 2022 was also observed. This can be attributed, in part, to a decelerated pace in deal-making. According to Scott Foster of Alvarez & Marsal’s global transaction advisory group in Toronto, a slew of deals remained unclosed by year-end, indicating a return to a more deliberate pre-2020 deal-making cadence.

Anticipated Pickup in Transactions in 2024

Despite the slowdown, predictions for 2024 are optimistic. Private equity firms are expected to drive a resurgence in transactions, given the mounting pressure to allocate capital raised in previous years. This rekindled focus on growth among Canadian business leaders points towards a potentially more robust year for corporate financial activities in 2024.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Epic Games Store's User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?
In the ever-competitive realm of digital distribution platforms for PC gaming, the Epic Games Store (EGS), helmed by CEO Tim Sweeney, has been reported to amass a staggering 80 million monthly active users (MAUs). The figure, although impressive, falls short of its formidable competitor, Steam, which boasts 120 million MAUs. Sweeney asserts EGS’s growth as
Epic Games Store's User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?
Notch View Capital Expresses Concern, Seeks Greater Role in Whole Earth Brands' Strategic Review
2 mins ago
Notch View Capital Expresses Concern, Seeks Greater Role in Whole Earth Brands' Strategic Review
HSBC Ignites Price War with Mortgage Rate Reduction; Vodafone-Three Merger Raises Security Concerns
3 mins ago
HSBC Ignites Price War with Mortgage Rate Reduction; Vodafone-Three Merger Raises Security Concerns
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
20 seconds ago
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
26 seconds ago
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
1 min ago
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
12 seconds
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
20 seconds
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
22 seconds
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
38 seconds
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
53 seconds
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
57 seconds
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
1 min
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
1 min
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
1 min
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app