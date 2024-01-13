en English
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides

The quiet humdrum of everyday life was disrupted for Kenneth Law, a 58-year-old former cook at a Toronto hotel, when he was arrested in May on multiple charges, including 14 counts of second-degree murder. Law stands accused of marketing a lethal substance as a food additive and aiding or abetting individuals to end their lives. This substance, sent in as many as 1,200 packages to dozens of countries since 2020, is linked to a series of suicides that have drawn international attention, casting a spotlight on Law and a previously obscure pro-suicide online forum.

Unmasking the ‘Merchant of Death’

Law’s arrest, followed by a close-knit investigation, revealed a chilling pattern. Individuals across the globe had been purchasing the lethal substance, allegedly marketed by Law as a food additive. The substance was dispatched in numerous packages, creating a grim network of despair that spanned continents. The investigation into these cases has led to a Canadian man, who until his arrest was known for his culinary skills rather than his connection to a series of unfortunate deaths.

A Thread of Tragedy: The Stories of Tom Parfett and Ashtyn Prosser

Among these cases, the stories of Tom Parfett, a bright 22-year-old philosophy student, and Ashtyn Prosser stand out. Both ended their lives after allegedly coming into contact with the substance sold by Law. Their parents, David Parfett and Kim Prosser, have bravely shared their tragic stories, casting light on the dark underbelly of the ‘right to die’ movement and the predators lurking in its shadows.

The Role of the Online Forum: Sanctioned Suicide

The pro-suicide online forum, Sanctioned Suicide, known for its discussions around ending one’s life, is now under intense scrutiny. The forum, not hidden but previously obscure, is accused of being a platform where Law and others preyed on vulnerable individuals. The open discussions around suicide plans and claims of purchasing suicide kits from Law have raised eyebrows, prompting police, lawmakers, and media to examine the forum’s role in these incidents closely. Critics argue that while the forum may support the ‘right to die’ movement, it also provides a space for exploiting those in despair.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

