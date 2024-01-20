Canadian Man Jailed for 12 Years in Child Enticement Case

Jonathan Woodworth, a 45-year-old Canadian man, has been handed a 12-year prison sentence with an additional 15-year term of supervised release for attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity. The sentencing, announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and FBI Special Agent Craig L. Tremaroli, comes after Woodworth pleaded guilty to exchanging sexually explicit messages with a person he believed to be the mother of a 10-year-old girl. His intention was to engage the young girl in sexual acts.

Woodworth was arrested on September 28, 2022, after traveling from his home in New Brunswick to Rensselaer County, New York, intending to meet the minor. The case was a result of meticulous investigation by the FBI Albany's Child Exploitation Task Force, a collaborative effort between FBI Special Agents and state and local police investigators.

Legal Proceedings and Consequences

Following his prison term, Woodworth will be required to register as a sex offender. In addition to the severe domestic penalties, Woodworth faces the potential of being deported from the United States upon his release. This potential consequence further illustrates the seriousness of Woodworth's crime and the uncompromising legal stance on child exploitation.

The case against Woodworth was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Alexander Wentworth-Ping and Ashlyn Miranda under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. This case is a stark reminder of the real and present danger of child exploitation and the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to safeguard our children.