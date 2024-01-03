en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canadian Lotto Max Player Claims $500,000; Jackpot Soars to $40 Million

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Canadian Lotto Max Player Claims $500,000; Jackpot Soars to $40 Million

In a recent Lotto Max draw, a fortunate player from Canada has bagged an astounding half a million dollars. The draw, which held a grand jackpot worth $32 million, took place on January 2. The winning numbers for the draw were 09, 10, 16, 29, 36, 37, 50, with a bonus number 20. Although no participant claimed the top prize, two lucky individuals managed to win the second prize by matching six out of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number.

Winning Tickets Sold in Western Canada and Ontario

The second-prize winning tickets were sold in Ontario and Western Canada. Each of these winners is set to receive $77,768.30, a sum that could certainly bring about a cheerful start to the new year. Alongside these prizes, the Lotto Max Extra draw also turned heads with its winning numbers 10, 13, 85, and 87.

Vancouver Player Strikes Gold

A player from Vancouver emerged as the winner of the Lotto Max Extra draw, walking away with a cool $500,000. This significant win adds another feather to the cap of Lotto Max, reinforcing its reputation as a platform that changes lives and creates millionaires.

Ontario Player Bags Encore Prize

Another lucky individual from Ontario hit the jackpot with the Encore prize, winning $100,000. The Encore prize is an additional feature of the Lotto Max draw that offers players another chance to win.

Next Lotto Max Draw Promises Bigger Jackpot

Since the main jackpot for the January 2 draw remained unclaimed, the next Lotto Max draw promises to up the ante with an increased jackpot of $40 million. Scheduled for Friday, it is set to attract participants from across the country, presenting yet another opportunity for players to try their luck and perhaps, become the next millionaires.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
51 seconds ago
Victoria's Growing Diversity: A Closer Look at the 2021 Census Data
The bustle in the streets of Greater Victoria carries a richer array of accents, a broader palette of skin tones, and a more diverse blend of cultures today than ever before. According to the 2021 Census, the number of people identifying as part of a visible minority group in Greater Victoria has risen to 64,775.
Victoria's Growing Diversity: A Closer Look at the 2021 Census Data
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
6 mins ago
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
6 mins ago
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Occupational Health and Safety Violation
3 mins ago
Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Occupational Health and Safety Violation
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
4 mins ago
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized
6 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
31 seconds
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
43 seconds
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
49 seconds
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
1 min
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
2 mins
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
2 mins
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
2 mins
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
2 mins
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
3 mins
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
59 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app