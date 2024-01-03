Canadian Lotto Max Player Claims $500,000; Jackpot Soars to $40 Million

In a recent Lotto Max draw, a fortunate player from Canada has bagged an astounding half a million dollars. The draw, which held a grand jackpot worth $32 million, took place on January 2. The winning numbers for the draw were 09, 10, 16, 29, 36, 37, 50, with a bonus number 20. Although no participant claimed the top prize, two lucky individuals managed to win the second prize by matching six out of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number.

Winning Tickets Sold in Western Canada and Ontario

The second-prize winning tickets were sold in Ontario and Western Canada. Each of these winners is set to receive $77,768.30, a sum that could certainly bring about a cheerful start to the new year. Alongside these prizes, the Lotto Max Extra draw also turned heads with its winning numbers 10, 13, 85, and 87.

Vancouver Player Strikes Gold

A player from Vancouver emerged as the winner of the Lotto Max Extra draw, walking away with a cool $500,000. This significant win adds another feather to the cap of Lotto Max, reinforcing its reputation as a platform that changes lives and creates millionaires.

Ontario Player Bags Encore Prize

Another lucky individual from Ontario hit the jackpot with the Encore prize, winning $100,000. The Encore prize is an additional feature of the Lotto Max draw that offers players another chance to win.

Next Lotto Max Draw Promises Bigger Jackpot

Since the main jackpot for the January 2 draw remained unclaimed, the next Lotto Max draw promises to up the ante with an increased jackpot of $40 million. Scheduled for Friday, it is set to attract participants from across the country, presenting yet another opportunity for players to try their luck and perhaps, become the next millionaires.