Canadian Investors’ Attraction to Cash Alternatives Amid Market Uncertainties

Canadian investors in 2023 found themselves lured by the allure of money market investments and cash alternatives. Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) offering a 5-per-cent yield seemed particularly attractive, especially when compared to the returns from previous decades. However, the actual financial gain from such investments, when measured against the effects of inflation and taxes, raises questions about the wisdom of such financial choices.

Struggling to Keep Up with Inflation

In 2022, GICs fell short of matching the average Canadian inflation rate of 6.8 per cent. This resulted in minimal or, in some cases, negative real returns. Despite such discouraging results, investors continued to entrust their money to these investments. High-interest savings ETFs in Canada drew in over $6-billion in net assets. By December 2023, the total assets in these funds swelled to approximately $25-billion.

Investor Fears and Market Performance

This investment trend was partially fuelled by the lacklustre performance of the stock market in 2022 and fears of a looming recession. However, a closer examination of the market reveals that during the same period where GICs struggled, the stock market recorded considerable gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite Index saw increases of 11 per cent, 24 per cent, and 32 per cent respectively.

Historical Perspective

Benjamin Felix of PWL Capital drew attention to the historical context, highlighting that stock returns have generally outperformed high-interest savings accounts in various interest rate environments. He posited that for long-term investments, the stock market may prove a more fruitful place than cash alternatives.

Meanwhile, a survey by Ninepoint Partners LP revealed a growing interest among Canadian investors in private credit investments. Almost two-thirds of the respondents planned to increase their stakes in private credit in the upcoming year. However, exposure to private credit assets in Canada remains low, with 83% of advisers reporting that fewer than 10% of their clients have allocated a portion of their portfolio to this asset class.

Private credit has seen rapid growth, reaching $1.5 trillion of assets under management globally by the end of 2022, a significant increase from about $500 billion in 2015. Despite this, Canada lags behind other developed countries in retail investors allocating to alternative investment strategies, including private credit.