Canadian Indie Media Production Community Champions Environmental Sustainability

The Canadian motion picture and screen industry is making a bold stride towards environmental sustainability. An initiative named 'Producing for the Planet' has been launched, forming a coalition of more than 40 production companies, including eminent names such as Lark Productions, Blue Ant Media, and Conquering Lion Pictures. The coalition is dedicated to addressing climate change within the industry by incorporating sustainable practices in film and television production.

Four-pronged Approach to Sustainability

The coalition's approach to sustainability is four-fold. First, they aim to promote on-screen storytelling that brings attention to environmental issues. Second, they are committed to reducing emissions generated during production. Third, they intend to minimize waste produced during filming. Lastly, they aspire to encourage collective action, inspiring other companies within the industry to follow suit and adopt eco-friendly practices.

Climate Action Producer Toolkit

A significant part of the 'Producing for the Planet' initiative is the launch of a Climate Action Producer Toolkit. This digital interactive toolkit is envisaged as a comprehensive resource that production companies can utilize to implement green practices. The project attracted financial support from the Canada Media Fund, the CMPA, Thunderbird, and Creative BC, highlighting the industry's commitment to sustainability.

Documenting Progress

To demonstrate their dedication to environmental sustainability, the coalition will release an annual impact report documenting their efforts and progress. This commitment to transparency is intended to inspire trust and encourage more companies to join their cause. The 'Producing for the Planet' initiative is led by Thunderbird’s VP of sustainability and business affairs, Marsha Newbury, who has stressed the critical need for producers to operate sustainably. This initiative follows a similar drive by Canadian broadcasters and networks for environmentally sustainable change.