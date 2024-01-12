Canadian Household Debt Hits Record High: A Deep Dive into the Debt Dynamics

In a striking turn of events, Canadian household debt levels have seen a precipitous climb, with the debt-to-income ratio reaching a startling 184.5% in the first quarter of 2023. This figure implies that for every dollar of disposable income, Canadians owe nearly $1.85, marking a significant increase following a temporary dip during the global pandemic.

The Debt Situation: An Age-Based Dissection

A closer look at the demographics reveals that the burden of debt is not uniformly distributed across age groups. Those aged 35 to 44, for instance, carry a debt-to-disposable income ratio of 250%, while millennials under 35 have a ratio of 165%. This disparity underscores the unique economic pressures faced by different generations.

Mortgage Balances: The Primary Culprit

The primary factor contributing to this surge in debt is the growth in mortgage balances, driven by high demand and soaring home prices nationwide. It has been observed that the average mortgage debt, although high, stands at approximately half the benchmark price of a home in Canada, which currently hovers around $717,000.

Unraveling the Debt Dynamics across Generations

Data from TransUnion’s Q1 2023 Credit Industry Insights report shows that the average consumer carrying a credit balance has an average credit card balance of $3,909. Findings from a fee-for-service planner who works across generations suggest that debt types and amounts vary by age, with younger Canadians typically shouldering heavier debt burdens. A Globe & Mail survey corroborates this, indicating that household debt generally peaks in the 40s and then experiences a gradual decline.

Victor Tran, a mortgage and real estate expert at Ratesdotca, has pointed out the implications of rising interest rates for mortgage holders in Canada. Many have extended their mortgage amortization periods, resulting in them primarily paying interest to the bank without significantly reducing their principal balance. Tran warns that longer amortization periods lead to higher interest payments and anticipates changes by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to push mortgage holders to pay down their principal balance.

While the average Canadian’s debt situation isn’t uniform across the board, the trend of increasing household debt underscores the need for financial prudence and planning. With the debt-to-income ratio standing at a record high, the situation calls for collective action from industry leaders, policymakers, and individuals alike.