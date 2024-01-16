Canadian Government Raises TFSA Limit: Spotlight on Jamieson Wellness and Brookfield Renewable

The Canadian government has announced an increase in the contribution limit for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to $7,000 for 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023. This move is a boon for investors keen on making the most of their investment opportunities, particularly in the stock market. It's an opportune moment for individuals looking to invest in dividend stocks that offer stable income and capital gains.

TFSA: A Boon for Investors

The TFSA, accessible to Canadians aged 18 and older with a valid social insurance number, allows individuals to save and invest money tax-free. This new limit means that a taxpayer who has been eligible since the TFSA's inception and has never contributed will have a cumulative contribution room of $95,000. The TFSA is rapidly emerging as a genuine alternative to making RRSP contributions for portfolio and investment planning.

Jamieson Wellness: A Promising Investment

One such investment opportunity is Jamieson Wellness. In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported a robust 91% revenue increase to $151.5 million, with a gross profit of $51.2 million. The company also saw an 8% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $31.9 million. This growth was primarily driven by the company's focus on expansion in the United States and China, resulting in a 15% increase in sales of Jamieson Brands during the quarter.

For 2024, Jamieson Wellness is projected to reach $729 million in sales and adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share. The stock is currently considered undervalued, with a price less than two times forward sales and 16.6 times forward earnings. Investors will also appreciate Jamieson's annual dividend of $0.76 per share, which has doubled over the last six years. Analysts are optimistic, predicting over a 20% increase in Jamieson's stock price over the next year.

Brookfield Renewable: A Sustainable Choice

Another investment option to consider is Brookfield Renewable Partners, which offers a dividend yield of 5%. Despite facing challenges such as inflation and rising interest rates, Brookfield Renewable is expected to benefit from the global shift towards clean energy. The company is expanding its production capacity, boasting a development pipeline of 143.4 gigawatts compared to its current 31.5 gigawatts. Brookfield aims to provide its shareholders with annual returns of 12-15%.

Analysts are also bullish on this stock, anticipating a 10% rise in the next year. When considering dividends, total returns could potentially reach 15%.