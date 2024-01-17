Canadian Government Awards BTCL $2.28 Billion Contract for Helicopter Fleet Support

The Canadian Government has granted a substantial $2.28-billion contract to Bell Textron Canada Limited (BTCL) to ensure the in-service support of the active CH-146 Griffon helicopter fleet of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). This significant move is aimed at preserving the longevity and operational capabilities of these helicopters, which play a crucial role in Canada's tactical transport, emergency response, and search and rescue missions.

Advertisment

Details of the Contract

The contract encompasses program management, engineering, technical services, component repair, and procurement of spares. It guarantees the sustenance of the Griffon fleet until at least the mid-2030s. The execution of the contract will commence in April 2024, spanning across multiple Canadian provinces. It is set to support or create approximately 1,130 jobs, thereby boosting the domestic job market.

Impact on the Canadian Economy

Advertisment

Under the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, BTCL is obligated to generate business activities in Canada equivalent to the contract value. This mandate significantly benefits the Canadian economy and supply chain, especially the small and medium-sized businesses. It is projected to infuse at least $125 million annually into Canada's GDP throughout the contract's lifespan.

Comments from Officials

The announcement of this lucrative contract was made by the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Jean-Yves Duclos, who highlighted its importance on the occasion of the RCAF's 100th anniversary. He expressed the contract's significance in reflecting Canada's commitment to its aerospace capabilities and the safety of its citizens. BTCL, with a workforce of 1,500 in Canada, expressed their readiness and pride in supporting the CH-146 Griffon fleet and the missions of the Canadian Armed Forces.