Afghanistan

Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy

In a move that has triggered widespread controversy, the Canadian federal government has revised the original design for the Afghanistan mission monument, following the Taliban’s return to power. The decision, which was made without consulting the veterans, has raised significant concerns among them, leading to an investigation by the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Controversy Over Decision

Conservative MP Blake Richards introduced a motion for the government to produce further documentation elucidating the rationale behind the change. The original design, selected by a jury, was the brainchild of Team Daoust. It offered a representation of the viewpoint from within a burqa, symbolizing the mission’s significant impact on women’s and girls’ education in Afghanistan. However, the resurgence of Taliban rule prompted officials to reconsider if the design remained appropriate.

New Design Selection

Ultimately, the revised design by Indigenous artist and Armed Forces veteran Adrian Stimson was chosen. This design features the names of fallen Canadian soldiers, paying a poignant tribute to their sacrifice. Documents indicate there were plans to consult the families of the veterans; however, this never materialized. Heritage Canada cautioned that overturning the jury’s choice might lead to legal complications.

Government’s Silence

The government has refrained from explaining why it chose not to proceed with the proposed consultation plan, citing solicitor-client privilege. Instead, it relied on an earlier online survey. During a committee meeting, both the Veterans Affairs and Heritage Ministers emphasized the importance of listening to veterans. Team Daoust has since petitioned for the reversal of the decision, arguing the government did not adhere to the competition’s rules.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

