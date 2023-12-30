Canadian Gas Prices: Initial Surge, Predicted Stabilization in 2024

In the dawn of the New Year, gas prices in Canada are bracing for a minor surge, owing to a rise in the carbon tax. The increase, as anticipated, is likely to be around 2.5 to 2.6 percent per litre. Despite the initial hike, Michael Manjuris, Chair of Global Management Studies at the University of Toronto, forecasts a stable trajectory for the cost of gasoline into 2024. The stability is projected on the back of a potential decrease in crude oil prices, catalysed by high inventory levels in the United States and a dip in China’s demand.

The Historical Peaks and Troughs

Canadian gas prices soared to a record high in 2022, peaking at 214.9 cents per litre in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to a multitude of geopolitical factors. Prices have since corrected but continue to stay above the pre-2022 benchmark. A recent plunge to 139.9 cents per litre signals a further trend towards stabilization, providing some relief to the consumers.

Stabilising Factors on the Horizon

Several factors align in favour of a stable outlook for gas prices: the forthcoming U.S. presidential election typically leads to more predictable gas prices, while Ontario’s fuel tax policies also play a major role. However, wildcard events such as geopolitical conflicts or attacks on the oil infrastructure could cause temporary price surges. Yet, with no sustained increase in gasoline demand in sight for Ontario, long-term price escalations appear minimal.

Looking Ahead: GasBuddy’s Annual Fuel Outlook

GasBuddy, a renowned fuel price tracking service, anticipates a decline in gas prices in 2024, with the national average gasoline price per gallon projected to be $3.38, a decrease from $3.51 in 2023. The report suggests that prices will fall from their May 2024 peak to $3.46 in September and then retreat back below $3 per gallon by December. This could result in consumers spending $32 billion less on gasoline in 2024 than in 2023. The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, attributes this to an improved global refining picture, leading to more capacity and stabilized oil production in North America.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and the 2024 presidential election could further influence fuel prices in the upcoming year. The report also forecasts the highest prices will be seen at the peak of the summer driving season in May, with the national average potentially rising as high as $3.89 per gallon. Diesel prices are also predicted to follow the same trend, falling incrementally from 2023, peaking at $4.13 per gallon in March 2024. The forecast paints a picture of relief for North American drivers after two years of high fuel costs.