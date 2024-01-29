Canadian Friends Transform Decommissioned Aircraft into Innovative Ice Fishing Shack

In a blend of ingenuity and passion, a group of friends from Saskatchewan, Canada, have brought an unexpected twist to the traditional ice fishing experience. By transforming a decommissioned British Aerospace Jetstream aircraft into a distinctive ice fishing shack, they've successfully designed a unique, mobile, and comfortable hub for their favorite winter pastime.

Conception of the Ice Fishing Plane

The unusual project was sparked when one of the friends, Saretsky, came across the aircraft listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Recognizing its potential, he partnered with his friends Derek Davis, Jordan Janzen, and Jonah Alain, and the quartet purchased the plane for a mere $3,000. Over several months, they meticulously stripped the plane of its insulation, wiring, wings, and wheels, then fitted it with skis for easy mobility on ice. Inside, they installed bench seating for comfort and two portable diesel heaters, ensuring a cozy temperature of 20 degrees Celsius amidst the frigid outdoor conditions.

Safe and Comfortable: A New Kind of Ice Fishing

Despite its hefty weight of around 1,800 kilograms, the converted aircraft safely rests on Last Mountain Lake's ice, which measures approximately 56 centimeters thick. The interior of the craft, while snug, can accommodate up to 18 people. It features four fishing holes, providing ample opportunity for the friends to reel in their catch. While the fish haven't been overly cooperative so far, the group remains hopeful for a better turnout at the upcoming fishing derby near Regina Beach.

A Viral Sensation: Ice Shack Nation

The ice fishing plane has already made quite a splash online, particularly on the Ice Shack Nation Facebook page. Here, it has received over 1,400 reactions and 1,000 shares, testifying to its popularity and the fascination it holds for others. Plans for additional upgrades to the plane are already in motion for the following year. The specifics, however, remain a thrilling mystery, adding to the anticipation amongst their growing fan base.