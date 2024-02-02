Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly's Kyiv Visit: A Beacon of Support for Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, has embarked on a crucial diplomatic visit to Kyiv, marking a significant stride in the ongoing dialogue regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Meeting her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Joly's visit is underscored by Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, a commitment reflected in the CA$9.5 billion assistance package extended by the Canadian government.

Canada's Continual Support for Ukraine

Mélanie Joly's visit to Kyiv serves as a testament to Canada's steadfast alliance with Ukraine. Highlighting the depth of their support, she referenced the CA$2.4 billion in military aid that comprises part of the total CA$9.5 billion assistance, alongside the training of over 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel by the Canadian Armed Forces. As the two nations finalize a free trade agreement, Canada's commitment to Ukraine's independent future stands resolute in the face of the Russian invasion.

International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

With a two-day itinerary focused on the return of children abducted by Russia, Joly's visit takes on a poignant significance. The Canadian Foreign Minister is set to launch an initiative in tandem with Ukraine, aiming at international intervention to pressure Russia into returning the thousands of Ukrainian children deported from conflict zones. This initiative emerges in response to allegations against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is under the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for forcibly transferring these children into Russian families.

A Commitment Beyond Monetary Assistance

The Canadian government's support extends beyond its hefty financial aid. Ottawa is also slated to provide technical expertise to facilitate the return of the abducted children. Correspondingly, Joly's itinerary includes meetings with Ukrainians affected by the war, including children and organizations that support victims of sexual and gender-based violence and war-related trauma. The discussions also encompass sanctions against Russia, arms for Ukraine, and amendments to the free trade agreement.

In the backdrop of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin, the visit underlines the broader narrative of human rights violations, including the deportation of Ukrainian children to annexed Crimea, Belarus, and remote areas of Russia.

As Joly's fourth visit to Ukraine, this diplomatic mission underscores Canada's enduring commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, the welfare of its children, and long-term bilateral security commitments, while condemning individuals and entities involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.