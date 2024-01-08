en English
Canada

Canadian Forces Address Support Gap for Male Victims of Sexual Misconduct

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST
Canadian Forces Address Support Gap for Male Victims of Sexual Misconduct

The Department of National Defence (DND) in Canada has publicly acknowledged a shortfall in the support system for male victims of sexual misconduct within the Canadian Forces. In a bid to address this glaring issue, DND has initiated steps to enhance training measures for staff at the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC). The aim is to improve the level of support for men, particularly those who have experienced sexual trauma. A notice was issued in December 2023, announcing a sole-source contract to Men and Healing, an Ottawa-based psychotherapy firm, for this specialized training.

A Growing Concern

The push for improved training is underscored by the rising number of male victims reporting sexual misconduct. Almost half of the new case files reported during the 2022-23 period involved men. Historically, men have faced significant stigma within both heterosexual and LGBTQ2S+ communities when reporting such incidents. The culture within the Canadian military, often described as highly masculine, may contribute to the lack of acceptance and support for male victims, especially when the perpetrators are women.

Statistical Evidence

Statistics Canada reported a significant increase in the percentage of men in the military reporting sexual assaults in 2022 compared to 2018. This increase suggests either heightened awareness or a real surge in incidents. The DND’s admission of the need for better support for male victims is seen as an important step in the right direction. Over 40% of complainants in recent class action lawsuits against the government over sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces have been men.

Existing Support and Future Plans

While the SMSRC does not currently offer male-specific programs, the DND funds 32 projects within the non-profit sector. Many of these projects provide services to male victims. This move signifies a shift in the military’s approach to supporting victims of sexual misconduct, recognizing the unique challenges faced by male victims and taking steps to address them.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

