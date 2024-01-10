Canadian Epilepsy Alliance Advocates for Better Access to New Medications

At the forefront of the battle for better epilepsy care in Canada, the Canadian Epilepsy Alliance (CEA), physicians, patients, and their families are making a powerful plea. They are calling on provincial Health Ministers to expand access to newer anti-epilepsy medications, which are yet to secure widespread availability through government-funded drug plans. With nearly 300,000 Canadians affected by epilepsy, they argue that more comprehensive support is crucial in combating not only the physical toll but also the societal prejudice and discrimination stemming from a lack of understanding.

Understanding Epilepsy: More Than Just Seizures

Epilepsy is often misunderstood by the general public, leading to stigma and discrimination that can be as debilitating as the condition itself. Cassidy Megan, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was just seven and later founded Purple Day for epilepsy awareness, knows this all too well. She highlights the daily challenges and fears faced by those with the condition, encouraging a more empathetic societal response.

A Ray of Hope: Xcopri

A glimmer of hope in this challenging landscape is Xcopri (Cenobamate), a new medication that has recently been approved by Health Canada. Shown to offer higher rates of seizure freedom, it could be a game-changer for many living with epilepsy. However, the drug is not yet covered by provincial drug plans, placing it out of reach for many who could potentially benefit.

Advocating for Change

The Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health has recommended that Xcopri be publicly covered, but there has been no action on this front yet. Advocacy groups, medical professionals, and patients alike are waiting for the removal of financial barriers to new treatments like Xcopri. Such changes could significantly enhance the quality of life for patients, providing them with greater control over their condition and fostering a more inclusive society.