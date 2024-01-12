en English
Canada

Canadian Doctor’s Unwavering Support for Palestine Amidst Professional and Personal Backlash

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
In the midst of escalating tensions and tragic casualties in Gaza, one man, Canadian physician Dr. Ben Thomson, finds himself in the eye of a storm, not for his medical proficiency, but for his fervent advocacy for peace in Palestine.

Unwavering Dedication amidst Personal Repercussions

Facing both professional suspension and online vilification, Dr. Thomson’s outspoken support for Palestine has been met with significant backlash. Yet, the adversities have not swayed him from his commitment to humanitarian issues. His unwavering determination mirrors the urgent appeals of his physician colleagues in Gaza, who are grappling with an escalating crisis and making fervent calls for international intervention to halt the hostilities.

International Pressures Mounting on Israel

Simultaneously, South Africa has lodged a charge against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case emphasizes alleged genocidal acts in Gaza, including mass killing of Palestinians and serious physical or mental harm inflicted on them. Declarations of genocidal intent by Israeli political leaders are also in the spotlight, adding to the mounting international pressures on Israel.

Canadian Universities Embroiled in Legal Battles

Back in Canada, six esteemed universities are under scrutiny as they face class action lawsuits alleging that Jewish students are unsafe on campus. The lawsuits, filed with support from the American non-profit, the Lawfare Project, reflect the rising tensions on Canadian university campuses since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Despite the ongoing legal battles and increasing protests, the importance of free speech on campuses remains a focal point.

Unsettling Incidents in West Bank

Meanwhile, a security camera video from the West Bank village of Beit Rima has raised unsettling questions. The footage shows a young man being shot without apparent provocation, moments before Israeli military jeeps arrive. This incident is the latest in a series of events where Israeli soldiers seemed to open fire without immediate threat, a trend that Palestinians claim has deteriorated since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Canada Human Rights Palestine
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

