en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

Throughout 2023, rising interest rates cast a shadow over Canadian dividend stocks, causing their values to plummet significantly. However, the fourth quarter marked a turning point as investors began buying these high-yield stocks at discounted prices. This trend has led to the speculation that some TSX dividend-growth stocks remain undervalued as 2024 commences, offering potential opportunities for savvy investors.

Recovering from the Impact of Rising Interest Rates

BCE Inc., the largest communications company in Canada, has seen its stock price recover from a 12-month low. However, it still falls short of its previous year’s high – a casualty of interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation. These hikes have increased competition from Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), dampening the appeal of BCE’s stock. Nevertheless, with expectations of interest rates peaking and potential rate cuts on the horizon in the second half of 2024, BCE’s stock could be poised for a rebound. This is especially likely considering BCE’s consistent dividend increases over the past 15 years and its current 7.25% dividend yield.

Strategic Shifts and Potential Gains

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is undergoing a strategic shift, focusing its operations more on North America. Despite the partial recovery of its stock, further gains may be on the table. Economists predict a ‘soft landing’ for economies and potential interest rate cuts, which bodes well for BNS. Currently offering a 6.7% yield, BNS stock looks attractive for investors anticipating economic recovery.

Contrarian Investment Choices

Suncor, with its new CEO at the helm, is implementing cost-cutting measures and honing in on core operations. Despite the volatility of oil prices, Suncor’s stock price has remained steady since early 2020. With a 5% dividend yield and the potential for significant gains if oil prices rally, Suncor could be a contrarian choice for investors.

In conclusion, BCE, BNS, and Suncor stand out for their attractive dividends and potential for growth. As we move into 2024, these companies are noteworthy for investors scouting for undervalued stocks.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

By Justice Nwafor

Christi's Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors

By Bijay Laxmi

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards Economic Modernization

By Waqas Arain

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training ...
@Business · 55 seconds
The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training ...
heart comment 0
SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion
The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech
Philippines’ DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters
China’s First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
32 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
46 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
48 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
53 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
1 min
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
1 min
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
1 min
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
1 min
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
11 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app