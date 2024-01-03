Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

Throughout 2023, rising interest rates cast a shadow over Canadian dividend stocks, causing their values to plummet significantly. However, the fourth quarter marked a turning point as investors began buying these high-yield stocks at discounted prices. This trend has led to the speculation that some TSX dividend-growth stocks remain undervalued as 2024 commences, offering potential opportunities for savvy investors.

Recovering from the Impact of Rising Interest Rates

BCE Inc., the largest communications company in Canada, has seen its stock price recover from a 12-month low. However, it still falls short of its previous year’s high – a casualty of interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation. These hikes have increased competition from Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), dampening the appeal of BCE’s stock. Nevertheless, with expectations of interest rates peaking and potential rate cuts on the horizon in the second half of 2024, BCE’s stock could be poised for a rebound. This is especially likely considering BCE’s consistent dividend increases over the past 15 years and its current 7.25% dividend yield.

Strategic Shifts and Potential Gains

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is undergoing a strategic shift, focusing its operations more on North America. Despite the partial recovery of its stock, further gains may be on the table. Economists predict a ‘soft landing’ for economies and potential interest rate cuts, which bodes well for BNS. Currently offering a 6.7% yield, BNS stock looks attractive for investors anticipating economic recovery.

Contrarian Investment Choices

Suncor, with its new CEO at the helm, is implementing cost-cutting measures and honing in on core operations. Despite the volatility of oil prices, Suncor’s stock price has remained steady since early 2020. With a 5% dividend yield and the potential for significant gains if oil prices rally, Suncor could be a contrarian choice for investors.

In conclusion, BCE, BNS, and Suncor stand out for their attractive dividends and potential for growth. As we move into 2024, these companies are noteworthy for investors scouting for undervalued stocks.