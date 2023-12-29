en English
Business

Canadian Crypto Exchange Catalyx Suspends Trading amidst Security Breach

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
The Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, Catalyx, has brought all of its trading operations to a standstill, and halted withdrawals following a security breach. The exchange is grappling with the potential involvement of an internal employee in the breach, resulting in a loss of a portion of its clients’ crypto assets. The precise magnitude of the loss remains undisclosed.

Immediate Aftermath of the Security Breach

Immediately upon discovering the breach, the Alberta Securities Commission swung into action, issuing an order on December 21 for Catalyx to cease all trading operations. The Commission has instigated an investigation into the matter, aiming to decipher the origin, scope, and implications of the breach. Working in tandem with the Commission, Catalyx has engaged Deloitte, a global consulting firm, to delve into the incident.

A Cloaked Message and a Promising Resolution

At present, visitors to the Catalyx website are met with a message about ‘technical difficulties’, a somewhat cloaked reference to the security breach. The message reassures users that they will be notified when the services are restored, hinting at the company’s commitment to surmounting the crisis and re-establishing its operations.

An Overview of Catalyx

Catalyx was founded in 2018 by Jae Ho Lee and is registered with FINTRAC, the financial intelligence unit of Canada. During a bullish market in May 2021, the exchange reported a monthly trading volume of $28 million, marking a 73% increase from the previous month. However, in the aftermath of the breach, there is currently no public data available regarding the exchange’s reserves or trading volume.

Business Canada Cryptocurrency
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

