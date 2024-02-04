Canadian Costco Customer's Viral TikTok Video Highlights High Living Cost

A viral TikTok video, capturing the imaginations of over 7 million viewers, has thrown a humorous yet poignant spotlight on the high cost of living in Canada. The video was created by Cass Szabo, a Canadian Costco customer, who highlighted misprinted price tags on chicken drumsticks priced at an astronomical $202.18 and $224.58, equivalent to about $150 and $166 in US dollars, respectively. With a deft touch of satire, Szabo transformed an everyday grocery shopping experience into a commentary on Canada's housing crisis and the escalating cost of living.

A Satirical Lens on a Sobering Reality

Despite the humor, Szabo's video serves as a stark reminder of the sobering realities faced by many in Canada. She clarified that the prices displayed on the chicken packages were misprints, but her intention was to weave a satirical narrative around the country's economic challenges. The video is more than just a viral sensation; it's a critique of the struggles faced by immigrants and others who are drawn to Canada in hopes of better opportunities.

Humor and Discourse: The Power of Social Media

The viral video has sparked not just laughter but also serious discourse among viewers. The comments section is filled with users sharing their own experiences of high prices, often with a similar vein of humor. This highlights the role of social media platforms like TikTok in providing a space for communal engagement and conversation on pressing societal issues.

No Comment from Costco

While Szabo's video has drawn widespread attention, Costco has yet to officially comment on the viral video. Nonetheless, the conversation initiated by Szabo continues to resonate, serving as a reminder of the power of social media in highlighting societal issues, one chicken drumstick at a time.