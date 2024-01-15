Canadian City to Discuss Living Wage Requirement in Contract Bidding

In a recent move that has sparked considerable discourse, a proposal is on the table to discuss the negotiation of a living wage requirement with bidders for a major city contract in Canada. Stemming from a 2022 Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report, a living wage in Saskatoon and Regina for a family of four was calculated at $18.95 and $17.80 per hour respectively. The upcoming committee meeting aims to bring these figures to the forefront of the council's decision-making process.

Advertisment

Constructing an Equitable Future

The plan to negotiate living wages comes into focus as part of a broader dialogue around the construction of a downtown event and entertainment district in the city. Previously, the council has engaged qualified firms through a competitive bidding process for the project. The firms involved in the construction would then reap the profits from operating the facility. The proposal suggests the council should negotiate a living wage requirement with the successful bidder, effectively tying the construction of the district to the economic well-being of the city's inhabitants.

The Bigger Picture

Advertisment

However, the committee's agenda extends beyond wages. Other arena-related issues are set to be discussed, including the potential for employment opportunities for equity-deserving communities within the operations of any privately run facility. The explicit inclusion of women and people from visible minorities in the conversation underscores the city's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of this project extend to all corners of the community.

Reflecting a Nationwide Trend

This proposal comes in the wake of increased attention to wage issues across Canada. From the increase in minimum wage in Ontario, currently at $16.55, to the rise in minimum wage rates in Nunavut from 16 CAD to 19 CAD, the national dialogue around wages and living expenses is intensifying. As the cost of living continues to climb, decision-makers are grappling with the challenge of ensuring workers can meet their needs without undue financial strain.