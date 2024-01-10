Canadian CH-148 Cyclone Helicopters Battle Maintenance and Upgrade Challenges

The Canadian Air Force finds itself grappling with substantial issues as it attempts to maintain and upgrade the antiquated weapon systems of its CH-148 Cyclone helicopters. Freshly leaked documents, which include a PowerPoint presentation and a spreadsheet from September 2023, lay bare worries about the CH-148's weapon systems' sustainability and the lack of replacement routes for critical components.

Maintenance Quandary

The Cyclones, a maritime helicopter project that has spanned over two decades and cost $5.8 billion, were procured as replacements for the CH-128 Sea Kings. However, not all of the 28 helicopters ordered have been delivered, and the ones that have been delivered are yet to achieve final operating capability. Retired Colonel Larry McWha has suggested that maintaining the Cyclones will be a challenging task considering that Canada is the only country using this militarized version of the Sikorsky S-92. This exclusive use would make components scarce and could necessitate custom manufacturing.

Unsustainability and Absence of Replacement Pathways

There are concerns about the air force's ability to replace secure communication systems, tactical datalinks, and weapons due to funding and implementation difficulties. Furthermore, the CH-148 Cyclone's unique status as an 'orphan weapon system' complicates the procurement of replacement parts and drives up costs. These factors, combined with personnel shortages and disruptions in the global supply chain, are exacerbating the difficulties in achieving full operating capability.

Plans for Upgrades and Interim Solutions

The Department of National Defence (DND) is cognizant of the issues plaguing the Cyclone program and is seeking out upgrades and interim solutions to lessen operational impacts. However, comprehensive upgrades and testing are not expected to be completed until 2031. There is skepticism about the possibility of achieving full operational capability by the planned deadline of 2025, given the current challenges. The Cyclone program's history is riddled with significant delays and cost overruns, with the initial service entry timeline set for 2011 proving to be far too ambitious.