en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canadian CEO and Family Kidnapped in South Africa, Released by ‘Blue Light Bandits’

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Canadian CEO and Family Kidnapped in South Africa, Released by ‘Blue Light Bandits’

Sean Stephens, CEO of Treefrog, a digital transformation company based in Newmarket, and his family, faced a chilling encounter of a lifetime in South Africa. The ordeal unfolded during a holiday visit, where Stephens, his two teenage children, Trinity and Kai, and a vulnerable girl named Joy, who has been under the foster care of his mother, Heather, were kidnapped. The kidnapping occurred shortly after the family celebrated Trinity’s 18th birthday by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Heather, a philanthropist, has been serving orphans and vulnerable children in South Africa for three decades.

‘Blue Light Bandits’ Strike

The family’s trip morphed into a nightmare when, after a philanthropic act of donating medicine to an orphanage in Eswatini, they were intercepted by men masquerading as police officers in the city of Mbombela. These kidnappers, notoriously known as the ‘Blue Light Bandits,’ held the family captive at gunpoint. They threatened violence and sexual assault, and coerced them into revealing their banking PINs.

Harvest of Fear

The ‘Blue Light Bandits’ plundered around $10,000 in cash, along with audio equipment and jewelry, and made illicit withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts. Despite the terrifying experience, the family was eventually released unscathed. Now, the Canadian embassy and the RCMP are diligently working on the case.

Aftermath and Recovery

Stephens, who sustained a concussion during the ordeal, is currently seeking counseling for his family. He expressed a sigh of relief to be back in the safety of Canada, but is also perturbed about his mother’s non-profit organization, which is grappling with a financial crisis in the wake of the incident. The family’s frightening experience has underscored the safety they often take for granted while living in Canada.

0
Canada Crime South Africa
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 mins ago
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
In a significant shift, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, originally acquired by the federal Liberals in 2018 for a sum of $4.7 billion, is now projected to cost a whopping $35 billion for completion. Trans Mountain, the company behind the project, has recently secured an additional government-backed commercial loan guarantee worth $2 billion. This
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
25 mins ago
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
ThunderCats Issue 1 Release Stirs Excitement; Comic Book Community Rallies Amidst Crime
31 mins ago
ThunderCats Issue 1 Release Stirs Excitement; Comic Book Community Rallies Amidst Crime
Thompson Rivers University to Participate in Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024
18 mins ago
Thompson Rivers University to Participate in Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
21 mins ago
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys: A Legacy of Faith and Service
24 mins ago
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys: A Legacy of Faith and Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
18 seconds
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
59 seconds
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
2 mins
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
2 mins
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
3 mins
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
3 mins
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
4 mins
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
4 mins
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
4 mins
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
26 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
33 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app