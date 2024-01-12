Canadian CEO and Family Kidnapped in South Africa, Released by ‘Blue Light Bandits’

Sean Stephens, CEO of Treefrog, a digital transformation company based in Newmarket, and his family, faced a chilling encounter of a lifetime in South Africa. The ordeal unfolded during a holiday visit, where Stephens, his two teenage children, Trinity and Kai, and a vulnerable girl named Joy, who has been under the foster care of his mother, Heather, were kidnapped. The kidnapping occurred shortly after the family celebrated Trinity’s 18th birthday by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Heather, a philanthropist, has been serving orphans and vulnerable children in South Africa for three decades.

‘Blue Light Bandits’ Strike

The family’s trip morphed into a nightmare when, after a philanthropic act of donating medicine to an orphanage in Eswatini, they were intercepted by men masquerading as police officers in the city of Mbombela. These kidnappers, notoriously known as the ‘Blue Light Bandits,’ held the family captive at gunpoint. They threatened violence and sexual assault, and coerced them into revealing their banking PINs.

Harvest of Fear

The ‘Blue Light Bandits’ plundered around $10,000 in cash, along with audio equipment and jewelry, and made illicit withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts. Despite the terrifying experience, the family was eventually released unscathed. Now, the Canadian embassy and the RCMP are diligently working on the case.

Aftermath and Recovery

Stephens, who sustained a concussion during the ordeal, is currently seeking counseling for his family. He expressed a sigh of relief to be back in the safety of Canada, but is also perturbed about his mother’s non-profit organization, which is grappling with a financial crisis in the wake of the incident. The family’s frightening experience has underscored the safety they often take for granted while living in Canada.