Canadian Cancer Society: A Strategic Shift Towards Collective Action

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) embarks on a new journey with the launch of its brand platform, 'It takes a society,' replacing the prior 'Life is bigger than cancer' platform introduced in 2019. This change signifies a strategic shift, emphasizing the power of collective action and inspiration in battling cancer, rather than focusing solely on individual resilience.

A Narrative of Community Support

The heart of the platform is a poignant advertisement featuring a father, amidst chemotherapy, playing street hockey with his daughter, backed by an encouraging circle of family and friends. This narrative underscores the essential role community support plays in the fight against cancer and aims to resonate deeply with the audience, inspiring them to join the cause.

Aiming to Expand the Donor Base

Designed by creative agency Juliet and with media handled by Media Monks, the campaign targets a wider demographic, focusing on older millennials alongside the existing older donors. The multi-channel, bilingual advertisement primarily thrives in the digital realm but also spans TV, display, out-of-home (OOH), search, and online video (OLV).

Increasing Awareness and Encouraging Involvement

The 'It takes a society' initiative seeks to elevate awareness, stimulate diverse forms of participation, and guide individuals to the CCS website and a dedicated landing page. Here, people can explore more information on advocacy, volunteering, and upcoming events such as Relay for Life and the CIBC Run for the Cure. Launched ahead of World Cancer Day, the campaign will continue until mid-March, dovetailing into the spring Daffodil campaign.