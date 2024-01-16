Canadian Business Mogul Michel Verdy Joins JP 3E Holdings Board of Directors

JP 3E Holdings, Inc., the corporate entity once known as Spooz, Inc., has welcomed a new addition to its Board of Directors. The company announced the appointment of Michel Verdy, a renowned Canadian businessman with a rich and diverse career, spanning over three decades of professional experience in global citizenship and investment.

Michel Verdy: A Distinguished Career

Verdy's professional journey transcends multiple industries, starting his career in retail with major Canadian department chains. His tenure in the banking sector kicked off in 1987 at BMO and continued with Scotia McLeod. He has been instrumental in managing and marketing the Quebec and Canadian Immigrant Investor Programs across several Asian countries. Verdy has also held significant positions at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and founded LBV & Partners and VGlobal Partners.

Global Citizenship and Investment

Specializing in global citizenship and investment, Verdy has facilitated the journey of over 10,000 High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) and their families in Canada, the USA, and Europe. His contributions have seen him manage and facilitate over 3.7 billion USD of direct investments since 1993.

Current Focus and Future Endeavors

Verdy's current focus is on renewable energy and power plants in Vietnam and a real estate private equity fund for the US and Canada. In 2024, he plans to launch new EB-5 projects for the Southeast market. Verdy is also a partner with CIG Partners Limited and CIG International, where they have been developing major EB-5 business projects.

Verdy's expertise in business consulting, due diligence, immigration programs, marketing, market research, investment banking, and mergers and acquisitions has established him as a trusted figure in international business and immigration services. His addition to the Board of Directors at JP 3E Holdings, Inc., is expected to bolster the company's strategic direction and global footprint.