Canadian Beef Sector’s Sustainability Progress to be Unveiled

The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is poised to release its second National Beef Sustainability Assessment & Strategy report. This comprehensive report, the result of three years of rigorous scientific research, offers an in-depth analysis of the Canadian beef sector’s sustainability progress from 2014 to 2021.

Dissecting the Pillars of Sustainability

The Assessment focuses on pivotal sustainability indicators such as greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, carbon storage, health and safety, animal care, and economic contributions. It provides an unvarnished account of the strides made and the challenges encountered in each of these areas over the seven-year period.

Charting the Roadmap for the Future

Simultaneously, the CRSB will unveil a Strategy document that pinpoints potential areas for further enhancement in the sector’s sustainability practices. This strategic roadmap is expected to guide the sector’s sustainability journey in the forthcoming years, driving continuous improvement.

A Digital Reveal

The release of the report will coincide with an online media event scheduled for January 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET. This digital gathering will shed light on the report’s highlights, followed by an interactive question and answer session. Eminent speakers at the event will include Ryan Beierbach, Dr. Tim McAllister, Jean-Michel Couture, and Brenna Grant.

Climate Action Recognized

In related news, the international community has recognized Canadian research that led to the world’s first official genetic evaluation program aimed at reducing methane emissions from Holstein cattle. The program, which also aims to maintain or increase milk production, has been lauded for its significant contribution to climate action.

Emissions on the Rise

However, the sustainability journey is not without its bumps. A report from a climate-focused investor group has revealed that greenhouse gas emissions in the Canadian beef and dairy industry are increasing. Major dairy producer Saputo saw emissions grow by 1.37 per cent in 2023, while Maple Leaf Foods’ emissions also saw a slight uptick.