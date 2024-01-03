en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canadian Bank Stocks: A Beacon for Long-term Investors Amid Economic Headwinds

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Canadian Bank Stocks: A Beacon for Long-term Investors Amid Economic Headwinds

Amid global economic challenges and potential recession fears, Canadian bank stocks, particularly the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), surface as a beacon for long-term investors. While the road is riddled with headwinds, these banking giants potentially offer immense value, provided a recession is sidestepped.

Resilient Amid Challenges: Royal Bank of Canada

The loftiest Canadian bank, RBC, a financial powerhouse offering a myriad of services, has demonstrated a remarkable track record of dividend growth. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% over a decade, it continues to reward its shareholders. As interest rates are projected to dip in 2024, predominant banks like RBC stand to gain from amplified net interest margins and deal flow.

Recovering From a Setback: Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD Bank, another major player in the Canadian banking sector with a significant U.S. footprint, faced turbulence in early 2023. This was primarily due to a regional banking crisis in the U.S. and apprehensions over its acquisition of First Horizons. The stock, however, staged a recovery after the acquisition fell through. Investing in TD stock, hence, emerges as a wager on the U.S. banking system and provides geographical diversification.

Analyst Views and Predictions

Ebrahim H. Poonawala, an analyst at B Of A Securities, has revised the rating on several Canadian Banks amid a declining rates scenario. As per Poonawala, the swift descent in interest rates lowers the likelihood of tail risk events evoked by a higher-for-longer scenario. RBC’s consensus rating stands at Hold with an average rating score of 2.36 and a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price. TD, on the other hand, seems to have the potential to outperform RBC in terms of total returns over the next decade.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
50 seconds ago
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Swiss performance sportswear brand, On, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONON, has revealed its participation in the 2024 ICR Conference. The management of the company is set to participate in a fireside chat on January 8, 2024, at 11:30 am US Eastern Time, which corresponds to 05:30 pm Central European
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
3 mins ago
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
3 mins ago
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
2 mins ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
2 mins ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
2 mins ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
Latest Headlines
World News
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
49 seconds
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
50 seconds
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
2 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
2 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
3 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
33 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app