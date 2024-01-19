Canadian Banc Corp. Renews Equity Program, Aims for $280M in Sales

Canadian Banc Corp. has declared the renewal of its at-the-market equity program (ATM Program), a strategic initiative that empowers it to issue and sell shares to the public, at the firm's discretion. This renewal is set to remain effective until June 18, 2025, unless terminated earlier by the corporation. The updated ATM Program replaces the previous one set in motion in May 2023.

Shares Available on Multiple Platforms

Under this program, both Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made accessible for sale on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or any other eligible marketplace in Canada. The sales transactions will occur at market prices at the time of each transaction, suggesting that purchase prices may vary for each investor.

Equity Distribution Agreement with National Bank Financial Inc.

The sales will be performed in accordance with an equity distribution agreement established with National Bank Financial Inc. This banking institution will act as the agent for the transactions.

Prospect of Raising $280 Million

The ATM Program is aligned with a prospectus supplement to the company's short form base shelf prospectus, presenting a potential for raising maximum gross proceeds of $280 million. Both the prospectus supplement and base shelf prospectus are made available to the public through registered financial advisors or can be accessed on the SEDAR+ website.

Discretionary Distribution

The exact volume and timing of the share distributions through the ATM Program will remain at the discretion of Canadian Banc Corp. The corporation plans to use the proceeds from the sales in synchronization with its investment objectives and strategies, adhering strictly to its investment restrictions. Canadian Banc Corp.'s investment portfolio carries shares from six publicly traded Canadian banks.