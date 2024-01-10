en English
Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen Joins Historic Artemis II Mission

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen Joins Historic Artemis II Mission

A historic moment is on the horizon for Canada’s space program as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has been selected for NASA’s Artemis II mission. This mission will be the first to take a Canadian beyond Earth’s orbit and around the dark side of the lunar surface, marking a significant milestone in international space exploration.

Artemis II Mission: A Leap for Mankind and a Step for Canada

The Artemis II, slated for September 2025, is part of NASA’s broader efforts to return humans to the moon. The mission, initially destined for an earlier launch, has been delayed due to technical issues and the need for more preparation time. This mission will feature the first crewed flight of the Orion capsule, with a lunar flyby around the far side of the moon before returning to Earth. Jeremy Hansen’s maiden space voyage is a testament to Canada’s growing prominence in the field of space exploration.

Global Perspectives on the Artemis II Mission

Various global figures have voiced their perceptions on this significant achievement. NASA administrator Bill Nelson underscored the importance of ‘going together’ to space, emphasizing the power of international cooperation in space exploration. Former International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield elaborated on the mission’s details, reinforcing the monumental nature of this endeavor.

Retired astronaut Dave Williams spoke about the critical nature of the mission and the inherent risks, lending perspective from his experiences in space. Former astronaut and transport minister Marc Garneau hailed the day as pivotal for Canada, underlining the country’s contributions and commitment to space exploration. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also congratulated Hansen on his selection, adding a nationalistic touch to the global event.

Backup and Future Plans

Another Canadian astronaut, Jenni Gibbons, was appointed as Hansen’s backup, further indicating Canada’s active role in the mission. The Artemis III mission plans to include a woman and a person of color, demonstrating NASA’s commitment to inclusivity. The Artemis IV mission, on the other hand, is already in the planning stages, with an objective of landing astronauts on the lunar surface, the first such mission since 1972.

The inclusion of Jeremy Hansen in the Artemis II mission is a significant stride for Canada and a testament to the importance of global partnerships in space exploration. With the world’s gaze fixed on the moon, Hansen’s journey beyond Earth’s orbit signifies not only a giant leap for mankind but also a monumental step for Canada.

Canada Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

