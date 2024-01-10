en English
Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen Chosen for Historic Space Mission

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen Chosen for Historic Space Mission

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has been selected for an upcoming Artemis II mission, marking a significant milestone for Canada’s involvement in deep space exploration. This mission, initially scheduled for November 2023, has now been pushed back to September 2025 due to technical issues with the spacecraft. The subsequent Artemis III mission, which will land astronauts on the moon, has also been delayed to at least September 2026.

Intensive Preparation and Challenges

According to CTV’s science expert Dan Riskin, Hansen underwent intensive preparation for this mission. The Artemis II mission involves a lunar flyby around the far side of the moon, which will be Hansen’s maiden space voyage. NASA’s decision to delay the mission is a testament to the technical challenges faced in space exploration.

A Historic Selection

Retired astronaut Dave Williams emphasized the critical nature of the Artemis II mission, shedding light on the associated risks. Former astronaut and former transport minister Marc Garneau highlighted the significance of this day for Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his congratulations to Hansen for this historic selection, reflecting the national pride in this accomplishment.

The Future of Space Exploration

NASA also unveiled a prototype of the new advanced spacesuit that will be used on the Artemis III mission, showcasing the technological advancements being made in space exploration. Another Canadian astronaut, Jenni Gibbons, has been appointed as a backup to Hansen, underlining Canada’s growing role in the future of space travel and research. The excitement around Hansen’s selection and the Artemis II mission reflects the growing interest and investment in the future of space travel and research.

Canada Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

